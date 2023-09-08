The Google August 2023 Broad Core update finished rolling out yesterday afternoon at about 4:03 PM ET. It took just over 16 days to roll out, kicking off on August 22, 2023, at about 1:30 pm ET and completing on September 7, 2023, at about 4:00 PM ET.

Here is a screenshot of the status page showing when this update started and ended:

It took Google 30+ minutes to tweet about the update being done:

The rollout is now complete as of September 7, 2023. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) September 7, 2023

Documented Volatility For August 2023 Core Update

Here is the volatility we documented and wrote about specific to this latest confirmed core update.

The Google August 2023 core update was announced on August 22nd. We didn't really see much movement until August 25th. Then we saw another wave of movement around the 30th through the 1st. We saw a final wave of volatility over the past couple of days, right before it ended last yesterday afternoon.

Google August 2023 Core Update

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google August 2023 Broad Core Update

Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Launched: August 22, 2023 at around 1:30 pm ET

August 22, 2023 at around 1:30 pm ET Rollout: Completed September 7, 2023 at around 4:03 PM ET<

Completed September 7, 2023 at around 4:03 PM ET< Targets: It looks at all types of content

It looks at all types of content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages. Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update but so far, this seems to be a typical core update that reaches wide and the impact is fast.

Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update but so far, this seems to be a typical core update that reaches wide and the impact is fast. Discover : Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.

: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Tracking Tools On August 2023 Core Update

Here is what the automated tracking tools show for this August 2023 Broad Core update over the two-week or so period.

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

RankRanger:

SERPstat:

Wincher:

SERPwoo:

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

I hope you all did well with this update and only saw positive changes.

