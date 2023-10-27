Google Maps Local Listings Are Now "Photo-First" Results

Google is now showing, in some regions, "photo-first" search results within the Google Maps search result listings. Google said this is to help search "find inspiration" a different way.

So now the local listings in the Google Maps search results will show a carousel of photos above the textual details of that listing. Google said the photos come from an "analysis of billions of photos shared by the Google Maps community."

Google said this "visual list of places" allows you to "discover new spots that match exactly what you’re looking for". As you scroll through the local results, you can tap on a photo to learn more, and navigate right there.

Here is how it looks:

This is now rolling out in France, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. this week.

Photos, including user-submitted photos, just got that more important for your Google Business Profile.

There was also a big update to the Places API with more data and new features as part of this set of announcements.

Forum discussion at X.