Google Finally Launches The Perspectives Search Filter

Google has finally launched the perspectives filter in the Google mobile search results. There is a ton of confusion around what perspectives is because Google has released or tested a number of search features over the past year, but the perspectives search filter is now live, the one Google demoed at I/O.

Here is a screenshot that you can click on to enlarge of the feature live for me since Saturday (screenshot taken Sunday):

This was first spotted by Kumarpal Shah early Saturday morning:

The first time we saw Google testing the perspectives search filter was in early May. But in late March, Google launched a news perspectives feature that is different from this search filter. We also saw Google showing featured snippets perspectives early on, but Google launched them without the name perspectives.

This perspectives search filter, Google said, will give you long and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms. Google will also show more details about the creators of this content, such as their name, profile photo, or information about the popularity of their content.

Here is more from Glenn and others on this:

Here's a video of the Perspectives filter in action. Notice how far I need to swipe to find it. And then interesting to see how the results transition to Google Explore at the end. Let's call that the 'Perspectives to Explore connection'. Try and track that in GSC. :) pic.twitter.com/rhpReqE2ie — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 10, 2023

Also worth noting that I'm NOT seeing the Perspectives filter via SGE. I see it when outside of SGE only. Here are the filters w/out Perspectives when searching via SGE... pic.twitter.com/WXGI0Ea88t — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 10, 2023

Another interesting observation with Perspectives, *unlike* topic filters, Perspectives does NOT trigger a fresh query. So in GSC, urls ranking for that query might be from the default rankings, or the Perspectives rankings. Maybe Google will provide a Perspectives filter in GSC: pic.twitter.com/52k8H208mt — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 11, 2023

