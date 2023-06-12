Google Finally Launches The Perspectives Search Filter

Jun 12, 2023
Woman Documents Perspectives Google Logo

Google has finally launched the perspectives filter in the Google mobile search results. There is a ton of confusion around what perspectives is because Google has released or tested a number of search features over the past year, but the perspectives search filter is now live, the one Google demoed at I/O.

Here is a screenshot that you can click on to enlarge of the feature live for me since Saturday (screenshot taken Sunday):

Google Perspectives Filter

This was first spotted by Kumarpal Shah early Saturday morning:

The first time we saw Google testing the perspectives search filter was in early May. But in late March, Google launched a news perspectives feature that is different from this search filter. We also saw Google showing featured snippets perspectives early on, but Google launched them without the name perspectives.

This perspectives search filter, Google said, will give you long and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms. Google will also show more details about the creators of this content, such as their name, profile photo, or information about the popularity of their content.

Here is more from Glenn and others on this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

