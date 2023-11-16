Google To Personalize Search Results To Your Previous Searches

Google also announced that later this year, in the US, Google will make it easier for you to find your favorite sites by showing you sites you view more often, more often in the search results. Plus, Google will make the search results more personalized with Perspectives, highlight more creator profiles and more.

Google explained that sites you visit more often may be more likely to appear at the top of your search results. Those result will be labeled as "you visit often" and Google will also show that it was ranked higher because you visit the site within the about this result feature.

Google may show a label that you visit this page or site often.

I guess that means that click-through rate improves rankings but that would be your click through rate on sites you visit often impact your specific and personalized rankings in Google Search.

Perspectives will also get an update to show you content from social media platforms, forums and other communities, including blog posts.

Plus those content creators will be highlighted with their face, the social network, follower count and maybe more. We saw this being tested:

This is expanding perspectives:

Perspective is an option you can enable to narrow to this type of content after doing a query; sometimes a box appears as part of the original query. This is bringing more of this into web listings. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 15, 2023

And it is not ranking specific:

To clarify, this is about *displaying* more background info about social creators. It’s not a ranking change and not somehow making use of some “verification” to boost content. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 15, 2023

I did ask about content vs authors and Danny answered it the same way to Lily Ray that he did to me:

That's not about figuring out authors. What that's referencing is that if we're showing content from social authors, we're surfacing more information about the author from the profile. Sort of like what we do with schema as a display thing. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 15, 2023

It's like showing the review count of a product in search results. It's pulling info off the page and making it more visible rather than some deep analysis of "oh this is so and so, so do X, Y, Z things." — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 15, 2023

The "author" line so to speak in Perspectives is just coming from content. It's not a big entity thing. Knowledge Graph does make use of entities. I can't speculate on how all that might or might not get connected in the future, sorry! I think the main thing is really just trying… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 15, 2023

I should note that the previous query looks at your history and will use that to show you personalized results. It is unclear how much of your history and the only way to turn it off is to turn off all personalization or use Google signed out. To opt out, you can tap on "About This Result" via the three dots , tap on "Manage personal results" and toggle off "Show personal results."

I should note that with all these announcements, the tone has been more around how Google has lost its way and is adding unnecessary features that are more a distraction than useful. That is what I am seeing from the community.

Forum discussion at X.