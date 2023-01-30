Unconfirmed Google Update Impacting Product Reviews Sites On Thursday, January 26th?

On Thursday, January 26th, there were some signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update. The signals and chatter I was tracking, honestly, were not at super high levels. However, now that I see Glenn Gabe shared some really shocking charts of sites previously impacted by Google updates but now seeing a big swing. This is not necessarily a product reviews update but rather sites in the product reviews space that are seeing massive swings on the 26th.

Let me first share Glenn's charts, which he posted on Twitter and said, "Heads-up, run a product reviews site? Google pushed something on 1/26 that, once again, impacted some product review sites HEAVILY. These are sites I've documented before with crazy surges/drops, even outside of Product Reviews Updates. Let's see if this sticks. I hope it does."

Heads-up, run a product reviews site? Google pushed something on 1/26 that, once again, impacted some product review sites HEAVILY. These are sites I've documented before with crazy surges/drops, even outside of Product Reviews Updates. Let's see if this sticks. I hope it does :) pic.twitter.com/ZXa1r3xwcD — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 29, 2023

Starting on the 25th, I began to see limited chatter kick into gear at WebmasterWorld. The chatter there was not specific to the product reviews update but it could have been related to it. Here are some quotes from there:

My site has been climbing rankings all week and yet today the traffic has been dismal (UK). Do I smell an update? My ranks, as I said, have been getting better after being in decline steadily since this time last year. I haven't done anything to improve. Could this mean that google are indeed looking at different ranking signals, not just links? I could have gained a link or two that has turned it around I suppose but no evidence so far.

After great improvement over the month of January, got a big bang down since January 24 onwards. Changes again?

Definitely, something is wrong with Google. My traffic is going down without any reason. Are there any delays with Analytics?

I don't know what's going on, but my website has been in free fall for a week now. And it's the usual picture again, old news articles or meaningless keyword spam ranks in my area on the top places. It's really no fun anymore ...

So the tools are not lighting up but this update may have been something tweaked with the product reviews update, or a new update impacting product review sites or limited to those segments of websites?

Have any of you seen any big changes around January 26th?

