Microsoft Adverting Bing Doctor And Clinic Ads

Microsoft Advertising announced yet another vertical ad option for medical professionals named Doctor and Clinic Ads. This is an open beta available in the United States, Australia, India, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Doctor and Clinic Ads are intent-triggered based on search for conditions, symptoms, specialists, and more. These rich placements provide real-time information to consumers and inspire action, all with no keywords required. Bing said they are dynamically generated based on the data you specify in your feed file, such as specialties, locations, and service type—in-person/video. The more details you provide in the feed file, the more information Bing can include in your ads and better match your ads to the user's intent.

Here is what they look like in Bing Search:

The auction for Doctor and Clinic Ads is independent from Text Ads. You can participate in the Doctor and Clinic Ads auction with the campaign associated to your feed file and also participate in the Text Ad auction with your regular campaigns.

The Doctor and Clinic Ads auction is cost-per-click (CPC)-based.

Feed automation is supported through scheduling to easily keep up with any changes you make.

