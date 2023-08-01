New Google Business Profile Policies Overview Page

Google has launched a new help document that gives business owners an overview of the Google Business Profile policies. I received an email about this update yesterday that read, "we're simplifying our policies and guidelines."

The email went on to say, "As of Jul 31, 2023, our Help Center pages will be reorganized. These changes will make it easier for you to understand our policies and find the resources you need. They shouldn't otherwise impact your Business Profile experience. Visit our policy section to learn more."

Here is a screenshot of that email:

The new page is over here and has sections for:

All Google Business Profile policies & guidelines

Prohibited and restricted content

Account level restrictions

Eligibility

Ownership

Posting restrictions

Reasons submitted content may be rejected

Other reasons content may fail to publish

This might make it easier for new businesses just getting started with Google Business Profiles to learn about these policies.

