Google Launches +Topic Search Bar Refinements After Several Months Of Testing

Back in July we reported that Google was testing a new more dynamic search bar refinement option that adds keywords to the filters at the top under the search bar. Then Google demoed that feature at Search On and this week, Google is now rolling out the feature.

Google said it is rolling out in English/US on mobile an "easy-to-scroll list of related topics alongside these filters at the top of the search results page to help you drill down or discover something new about a specific topic. You can add or remove topics, which are designated by a + symbol, to quickly zoom in or backtrack on a search."

Here is what it looks like:

In this example, Google said if you are searching for "dinner ideas," you might see topics like "healthy" or "easy." By tapping on a topic, Google Search will add it to your existing query. Google said these topics are dynamic and will change as you tap, giving you more and more topics to add.

Google said that its search systems automatically display relevant topics for you based on what we understand about how people search and from analyzing content across the web. "Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine is most helpful for your specific query," Google added.

