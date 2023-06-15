Google's New Search Quality Feedback Form

Google has released a new spam or as they call it, search quality feedback form. This form allows you to submit feedback around not just spam but paid links, malicious behavior, low quality, and other search quality issues. Google has had spam reports for a while, this is just an updated one.

The form is at search.google.com/search-console/report-spam.

You can not just submit one URL or site at a time but the bulk submission feature allows you to submit up to five pages in a single report.

The form is smart in that it helps you narrow in on what you are reporting, like any good feedback form should do. Plus it will disregard identical reports submitted by the same user to prevent spam. And Google will send you a confirmation email confirming the submission was successful.

Here are screenshots of the form (click to enlarge):

The big question is, will you use it. In the old days, SEOs had a pact about not submitting spam complaints to Google. But those times are long gone...

Here is some more from John Mueller of Google:

The spam report has been around for ages. Of course some people will submit irrelevant things, but this isn't the first time we have a spam report form :). — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) June 15, 2023

It's just an easier spam report. Sometimes a boring answer is also the answer :) — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) June 14, 2023

