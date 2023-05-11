Google Search Perspectives

Also, at Google I/O, Google announced the launch of "Perspectives" and the perspectives filter. We saw this earlier in the week and other variations, including another confirmed variation, over the past several months. But now it will be officially live in the coming weeks and aimed at providing an experience for the more youthful searcher.

Google said that perspectives will give you long and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms.

Google will also show more details about the creators of this content, such as their name, profile photo, or information about the popularity of their content.

I assume this is the more snackable version we heard about?

Here is what it looks like:

I should add, this is on our I/O announcement prediction list.

This will roll out in the "coming weeks" Google said. However, some of you may see it in ongoing Google Search tests.

