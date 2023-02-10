February 8th/9th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Unconfirmed)

I am seeing signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update just a few days after the February 4th Google search ranking update - both of these have not been confirmed by Google. This February 8th and 9th Google update may be even stronger than the previous update.

I probably should have covered this yesterday, but the travel got the better of me.

The chatter started around February 8th at WebmasterWorld, despite all of this AI distraction (rightfully so). There is also chatter here in our comments area. Here are some quotes from the thread:

What I am seeing is a continuation of the same trend. USA / Canada traffic lag every day, while the rest of the world is strong. Traffic is now strong in the morning, and falls off a cliff every day during peak commercial hours. That can be 9/10am, 11am/12pm, or as late as 1pm. It stays down for hours in the USA and Canada, then bumps back up again and ends the day up overall, but with USA at even or negative by up to 10%. Yesterday USA was down 10%, Canada was -14%, and UK was -17%. Today USA is -22% and Canada is -28% at 1pm.

HUGE drop since last monday. Today it looks even worse :-|

I'm also seeing a massive drop on my biggest website (20% week over week) - I've made a couple of changes and will let you know if any of them work, so far:

90% zombified traffic here, Attack on brand terms, especially

Here is a chart from the thread at WebmasterWorld:

Today, ranking of my KWs and traffic show discrepancies. Traffic looks better today than the past 5-6 days (but still no conversation), but rankings have dropped since yesterday.

Traffic Stopped @12pm IST today till 4pm.

I saw it yesterday, there was no traffic from 4 pm to 8pm.

Big G is doing something and taking our traffic !! This is a pure scam!

Today's in the first half, traffic was not too bad, but has stopped again for 2 hours.

Here is a chart from Glenn for a site getting hit around then:

Quick update on the domain name change situation I covered in Dec. The site owner just reached back out. It dropped AGAIN. So whatever G pushed over the past few days (where a lot of sites are seeing volatility) also impacted this site w/a domain name change that went sideways: pic.twitter.com/CX78swzzVU — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 9, 2023

And the tools are pretty heated right now.

What are you all noticing?

