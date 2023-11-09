Google Expands Search Generative Experience To More Countries & Adds New Features

Google announced it has expanded the Search Generative Experience beta to 120 or so countries and territories and four new languages. Google also added new follow-up questions, AI-powered translation help and more interactive definitions in AI-powered overviews.

120 Countries & 4 New Languages

Google expanded SGE to 120 countries and territories, so now it works beyond the US, Japan and India and added four more languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian.

Google said it is "bringing generative AI in Search to more than 120 new countries and adding support for four new languages." This expands SGE to Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. I will post the full list below.

Here is what it looks like in in Spanish:

New Follow-up Interface in SGE

When you explore a topic within SGE, you can easily see your prior questions and search results. Here is what it looks like, but this is launching in the US in English in the coming weeks:

SGE AI Translation

Sometimes words can have more than one meaning and that is where AI can help add more context to translation. Google said, "generative AI in Search can help you avoid that kind of ambiguity. Soon, if you ask Search to translate a phrase where certain words could have more than one possible meaning, you’ll see those terms underlined. Tap any of those words and you can indicate the specific meaning that reflects what you want to say. This option may also appear when you need to specify the gender for a particular word."

Here is what that looks like:

This will work soon in the United States for English-to-Spanish translations with more to come in the future.

More Definition Links

Definition links are not new to SGE but now Google is expanding it from educational topics such as science, economics, or history to also coding and health information. Google said this is rolling out over the next month, in English in the United States, with more countries and languages expected to follow soon.

Here is what those look like:

Full List of Countries for SGE

Here is the full country list; American Samoa, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo [DRC], Congo [Republic], Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, French Guiana, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uganda, United States Minor Outlying Islands, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Western Sahara, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Google published these locations over here.

