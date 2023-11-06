Google Search Shop Deals Shows Commerce-Like Interface With Products By Category

Nov 6, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Search seems to be widely testing an e-commerce-like interface where it shows products and shopping deals by category. The page is filled with the product grid interface, with a special shop deals top design (not the shop deals banner) and then various categories of products in that grid format.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted on X saying, "Interesting, when I search for "shop deals" I see an entire SERP of deals using that visual from your screenshot. It contains a boatload of deals per category. Takes up the entire SERP. This might be what Google is going to release fully soon (or now)."

Here is a screenshot I was able to trigger myself on Friday:

Google Search Shop Deals Interface

Some show the green deal labels.

I should note that hinted last week for retailers to update their deals saying, "stay tuned for new ways we’re helping shoppers find your deals this holiday."

Here are some more screenshots and feedback:

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google announced this news the day later over here. Google said, "we're introducing new ways to help you shop those great prices: A dedicated deals page now organizes millions of promotions from thousands of brands and retailers in one place, while new features in Chrome and Search can help you easily keep an eye on prices."

