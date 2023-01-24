Google To Sunset Google Optimize On September 30, 2023

Google will be sunsetting, killing off, the Google Optimize product on September 30, 2023. "Google Optimize and Optimize 360 will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. Your experiments and personalizations can continue to run until that date," Google wrote.

Google Optimize, formerly called Google Website Optimizer, is an analytics and testing tool created by Google. It allows you to run experiments that are aimed to help online marketers and webmasters to increase visitor conversion rates and overall visitor satisfaction.

Google added, "We launched Google Optimize over 5 years ago to enable businesses of all sizes to easily test and improve your user experiences. We remain committed to enabling businesses of all sizes to improve your user experiences and are investing in A/B testing in Google Analytics 4."

Here is the FAQ Google posted explaining the why, what will happen, and so forth:

(1) Why is Optimize being sunset?

We remain committed to enabling businesses of all sizes to improve your user experiences and are investing in A/B testing in Google Analytics 4. We are focused on bringing the most effective solutions and integrations to our customers, especially as we look toward the future with Google Analytics 4.

Optimize, though a longstanding product, does not have many of the features and services that our customers request and need for experimentation testing. We therefore have decided to invest in solutions that will be more effective for our customers.

(2) Can I still access my data?

We encourage all users to download their historical data from within the Optimize user interface before September 30, 2023.

To download your historical data before the sunset date, see Export your Optimize report data. To access your historical raw data, use the Google Analytics Data API. You won't be able to access your experience inference results or your historical Google Analytics 4 raw data after the sunset data.

(3) Can I renew my contract for an additional year?

Anyone who will be extending or renewing their Google Analytics 360 (Universal Analytics) contracts in the first half of 2023 will be able to renew their Optimize 360 contracts with service dates ending on or before September 30, 2023.

Those who have signed Google Analytics 4 contracts will not be able to sign Optimize 360 contracts, but will have access to Optimize via the integration in Google Analytics 4 until the September 30, 2023 sunset date.

Additionally, for anyone who has signed a Google Analytics 4 contract, but plans to continue to use Google Analytics 360 (Universal Analytics) as they transition over to Google Analytics 4, we will be providing access to Optimize 360 free of charge until the September 30, 2023 sunset date. You will need to keep your Optimize containers linked to GA360 properties to do so.

(4) What happens if I ordered Optimize 360 with an end date past the sunset date?

Any Optimize 360 orders already received with an end date past the Optimize sunset date will be revised to the product sunset date.

Now, ask you can imagine, SEOs and PPCers are not too happy:

Really sad to see that Google Optimize will be sunset in September.😢https://t.co/3L9agpwadK



This was one of Google's biggest product wins for marketers and an invaluable tool that worked seamlessly with GA.



Analytics & tracking is still one of biggest pain points in 2023. — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 23, 2023

Optimize as we know it ends Sept 30th. Hopefully they have a solution for GA4.



FTA: "We remain committed to enabling businesses of all sizes to improve your user experiences and are investing in A/B testing in Google Analytics 4." — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 23, 2023

Someone funny could make a great skit about all the great things Google has and takes away only to give you stuff you don’t want in return. — Lawrence Chasse (@lchasse) January 23, 2023

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!



Currently learning how to run A/B test with GO...any alternatives? — RogerM (@rogermarquezseo) January 21, 2023

Nnnnnnnoooooooooooooo!!!



Google Optimize is one of those amazing hidden gems! Perhaps too hidden 😔 https://t.co/By0sdhy1q3 — Jyll Saskin Gales (she/her) (@jyllsaskingales) January 21, 2023

Goodbye Google Optimize: “Optimize, though a longstanding product, does not have many of the features and services that our customers request and need for experimentation testing. We therefore have decided to invest in solutions that will be more effective for our customers.” https://t.co/hAxvFqmFih — Aleyda Solis 🇺🇦 (@aleyda) January 21, 2023

