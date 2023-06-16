Google Maps iOS App Also Gets Business Tab

Jun 16, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

Man Business Store Front Google Logo

In February, Google added a "Business" tab to the Android Google Maps app for those who have verified Google Business Profiles. Now that feature is live in the iOS version of the Google Maps app.

If you open your Google Maps app and you are signed in with the account you manage Business Profiles with, you should see the "Business" tab on the bottom right corner. Here is a screenshot from mine:

Manage Google Business Profile Maps App

Ashley Irving from Google announced this update saying, "Today we’re pleased to announce a new update to the Maps app that brings Business Profile tools together in one easy-to-find place. Starting this week, local merchants with a Business Profile will see a new tab called Business on the Maps homescreen. Tapping the tab will take you to a dedicated screen where you can access the most important tools for your business."

A year ago, Google added a link from the search box to manage your profile as well, here is a screenshot of that (but this is not new):

click for full size

Hat tip to Mike Blumenthal for spotting this:

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus