Google Maps iOS App Also Gets Business Tab

In February, Google added a "Business" tab to the Android Google Maps app for those who have verified Google Business Profiles. Now that feature is live in the iOS version of the Google Maps app.

If you open your Google Maps app and you are signed in with the account you manage Business Profiles with, you should see the "Business" tab on the bottom right corner. Here is a screenshot from mine:

Ashley Irving from Google announced this update saying, "Today we’re pleased to announce a new update to the Maps app that brings Business Profile tools together in one easy-to-find place. Starting this week, local merchants with a Business Profile will see a new tab called Business on the Maps homescreen. Tapping the tab will take you to a dedicated screen where you can access the most important tools for your business."

A year ago, Google added a link from the search box to manage your profile as well, here is a screenshot of that (but this is not new):

Hat tip to Mike Blumenthal for spotting this:

Google has upgraded the smb NMX edit experience in Google Maps with a new tab called Business where the biz can access the most important tools for your business and edit setting.https://t.co/wzETvTnSlv — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) June 14, 2023

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help.