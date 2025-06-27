Google is testing adding the site name next to the link icons in the AI Overviews within Google Search. This makes it much more likely for searchers to click on the links and click over to the source of the information.

A month ago, we saw Google testing showing author names in AI Overviews but that didn't seem to roll out. Maybe these site name links will roll out?

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X this screenshot:

Here is a video:

Google’s AI Overview now shows the website names where the information is sourced from, and these names are clickable — when clicked, they redirect users to the original website. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/WcLH7CsZiB — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 27, 2025

Here is more on how it works:

Based on my testing, it looks like the clickable website names currently appear only in the intro paragraph of the AI Overview. You can see this in the screenshots. Google might expand this feature to the entire AI Overview in future tests. pic.twitter.com/hAqrbbVYmh — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 27, 2025

Here is another example:

I hope this does roll out and it will likely increase the click-through rates but it will still be lower than just the ten blue links.

Forum discussion at X.