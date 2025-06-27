Google AI Overviews Tests Showing Site Names

Jun 27, 2025 - 8:10 am
Google is testing adding the site name next to the link icons in the AI Overviews within Google Search. This makes it much more likely for searchers to click on the links and click over to the source of the information.

A month ago, we saw Google testing showing author names in AI Overviews but that didn't seem to roll out. Maybe these site name links will roll out?

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X this screenshot:

Google Ai Overviews Site Name

Here is a video:

Here is more on how it works:

Here is another example:

Google Citation Test Ai Overview Link Desktop

I hope this does roll out and it will likely increase the click-through rates but it will still be lower than just the ten blue links.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google AI Overviews Tests Showing Site Names

