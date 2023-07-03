Google Analytics UA 3 Still Collecting Data But Google Says Not For Long...

On Saturday morning many of us were surprised to see that Universal Analytics 3, Google Analytics (not GA4) still showed to be collecting data, after the deadline. Well, Google said it takes time for sites to be shut down and it will happen, even though many sites are still collecting data.

Google posted on Twitter on July 1st, "Today, we begin shutting down Universal Analytics as we welcome you to Google Analytics 4. This will not happen overnight, so some Universal Analytics properties may continue to process data. However, all properties have now been added to the queue, and those that have not completed the upgrade will Jumpstart on a rolling basis."

So while you still may see data even on day three after the UA3 shutdown, which I do, Google said it will eventually stop collecting data.

Here is a random site I have access to that still shows real-time data flowing into UA3:

So if you see it still, you are not alone.

