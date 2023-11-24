Google Merchant Center Automatically Creating Promotions Based On Your Site

Google Merchant Center has been automatically creating and applying promotions to some of your products over the Black Friday holiday season. The truth is, Google has been doing this for some time, but more are noticing this now because there are a lot of discounts going around this season.

In fact, the new Merchant Center does a lot of things for you, automatically.

Rachel Lowell posted about this on X and shared this screenshot that shows "Your promotions are live on Google." "Google found promotions on your website. You can remove this connection at any time," Google added.

Greg Finn suggested, "If you've got BFCM sales setup - double, triple check those promos."

