Google Ads Removed 53% More Ads This Year - 5.2 Billion Ads Blocked

Google has released its annual ads safety report, which showed that Google removed 53% more ads this year and in the previous year and 67% increase from two years ago. Google removed over 5.2 billion ads, restricted over 4.3 billion ads and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts in 2022.

I like to compare these numbers to previous years, so let's do that.

Here is the data:

Here is how it looks on a chart:

While Google removed more ads year after year, the restricted ads decreased, and the ads removed from pages decreased. Advertiser suspensions increased 20% but the year before, it increased 230%.

Also, with this news, Google Ads launched the transparency center with more on verification of advertisers:

The Ads Transparency Center is starting to roll out globally today. It’s a searchable hub of all Search, YouTube and Display ads served by verified advertisers. https://t.co/NYStnTXPTf



Advertisers can learn more about verification here: https://t.co/Sr4gTnU9Dq — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) March 29, 2023

Here are some charts from the report itself:

That is a lot of blocked ads, don't you think?

