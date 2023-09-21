Google Expands AI Tools For Search Ads

Google announced that it is expanding its AI-powered tools for Google Ads, its search ads platform. The AI-powered conversational tools to create ads is going into a true expanded beta test and Google also said automatically created assets will start using generative AI.

This is coming in the near future, in the coming months, Google said. KEep in mind, both of these were announced months ago at the Google Marketing Live event.

Google Ads AI Conversational Experience Expanding

Google said it has (1) made improvements to the conversational experience and (2) will move to beta testing for English language in the US and UK in the coming months.

The improvements come from its limited conversational experience with Google Ads from a few months ago. Google said, "Over the last few months, we’ve been testing the conversational experience with a small group of advertisers and have heard how it has helped them save time and inspire new ideas when creating campaigns."

Using that feedback from that "small group of advertisers," Google made "improvements" to that feature. With that, Google is expanding the testing group to a real beta by opening it to some English language in the US and UK advertisers.

Generative AI For Automatically Created Assets

Google also said that "in the coming months, for advertisers with English assets in the US and UK, automatically created assets will start using generative AI to help advertisers create even more assets and make them better tailored to people’s search queries."

This again is something Google announced months ago but I guess it is coming sooner than later.

As a reminder, automatically created assets (ACA), which is not new, but being improved with AI. Google said ACA will use "generative AI to more effectively create and adapt Search ads based on the context of a query."

The example Google provided was a search for "skin care for dry sensitive skin." "AI can use content from your landing page and existing ads to create a new headline that aligns even more closely with the query, such as “Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin.” This helps you improve ad relevance while staying true to your brand," Google said.

In other automatically created assets news, automatically created assets were only available for advertisers running campaigns in English. Today, they’re available for 7 additional languages including Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish.

