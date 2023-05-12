Google Reiterates: Google Analytics 4 Deadline Is Not Changing

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, posted on Twitter the other day saying, "The deadline is not changing," when asked about a rumor that the GA4 deadline was being pushed off. That rumor is not true, she said.

Ginny Marvin warned, "Do not delay GA4 migrations." She added that Universal Analytics "will stop processing data on July 1, 2023 and historical data will be accessible in UA properties until July 1, 2024."

These are the deadlines we heard about in March 2022 and that were reconfirmed with more detail last month.

So whatever rumor you may have heard, the Google Analytics deadlines were not pushed off.

