Google Search Drops Playable Podcast Rich Snippets

Jan 19, 2023
Google Podcasts

Google has dropped the playable podcast search result rich snippets. 9to5Google reported this first, and there is a bit of confusion around what exactly Google removed. Google seems to have removed the recent episodes' playable rich results for podcasts, where Google would show the recent podcasts under a specific search result.

The podcast rich results launched in 2017, I have some screenshots here but this image from 9to5Google shows the before and after in a clear and concise manner:

click for full size

Here is another version I screen captured from 2019,

Before:

click for full size

And now it is gone but it has the carousel:

click for full size

Here is some of the SEO chatter on this change:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Google Ads Rolling Out Performance Max Experiments
