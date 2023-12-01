Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done Followed By Intense Search Volatility, New Structured Data, Google Ads Head Steps Down & 20 Years Covering Search

Google's November 2023 core update finally finished rolling out this week, and it was the longest core update rollout. Then, a day later, we saw more intense Google search ranking volatility and chatter. Google added new organization structured data and also added a new profile page and discussion forum structured data, both with Search Console and Rich Results test support. Google’s crawl rate setting is going away soon. Google Search Console went down a couple of times this week. Google spoke about the SEO value of bringing back 404 pages for links. Did you see the Google patent for what appears to be SGE? Microsoft is working to bring GPT-4 Turbo to Copilot and Bing Chat. Google Ads won’t allow personalized ads for consumer finance topics in February 2024. Google Local Service Ads has new impression metrics. Google Ads released its Ads API schedule for 2024. Google is testing Gray accepted labels in the search results. Google is testing line separators between sitelinks. Google is testing an interview label for news results. Google local photos is testing hearts and other emotion reactions. Google is testing removing the cache link from the search result listings. Google’s head of search ads, Jerry Dischler, is stepping down after 15 years. And I’ve been covering the search industry and search for 20 years now. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google November 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google Search Ranking Volatility - Is It The End Of Reviews Update?
- Google Adds Organization Structured Data With More Business Details Support
- New Google Profile Page & Discussion Forum Structured Data With Search Console Reports
- Google Crawl Rate Setting Going Away & Googlebot To Lower Minimum Crawl Speed
- Google Search Console Currently Down (Back Up After 50 Minutes)
- Google: The SEO Value Of Bringing Back A 404 Page Is Less Than The Effort
- Google Patent For SGE: Generative Summaries For Search Results
- GPT-4 Turbo Coming To Microsoft Copilot / Bing Chat
- Bing Chat / Microsoft Copilot Mode Usage: Balanced 70%, Creative & Precise 15% Each
- Google Ads Won't Allow Personalized Ads For Consumer Finance In February 2024
- Google Local Service Ads Add New Impression Metrics For Advertisers
- Google Ads API 2024 Schedule
- Google Pay Accepted Labels In Google Search Results
- Google Tests Line Separators Between Sitelinks
- Google Tests "Interview" Label For News Results "For Context"
- Google Local Photos Results With Heart & Other Reactions
- Google May Be Testing Removing Cache Link From Search Results
- Head Of Google Ads, Jerry Dischler, Steps Down After 15 Years
- 20 Years Covering The Search Industry
