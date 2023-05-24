New Google Merchant Center Next To Replace Classic Merchant Center

Google announced Google Merchant Center Next, a more lightweight, easier-to-use version of Google Merchant Center at Google Marketing Live. Google added, "while we’re simplifying, the features that larger retailers rely on aren’t going anywhere."

Merchant Center Next will replace the current Merchant Center slowly by the end of 2024.

Google Merchant Center Next will automatically populate your Merchant Center product feed with the information Google can detect from your website. Google said you can edit what gets pulled in through automation or even turn this feature off.

This is instead of merchants building specialized data feeds or manually uploading products to Google Merchant Center.

Here is what it looks like:

Also, Google is bringing the insights reports into the Performance tab in Merchant Center.

Here is that report:

Google said Merchant Center Next has already started to roll out for new users. Google said it will upgrade smaller businesses over the coming months, with plans to complete the global rollout in 2024.

Google promised to notify merchants when the new experience is ready. So get ready, you will eventually be moved to this new version of Google Merchant Center.

