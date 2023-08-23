Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now

Aug 23, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (13) by | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google Search has started to roll out the second broad core update of the 2023 year, and this one is named the August 2023 broad core update. It started on August 22, 2023, at about 1:30 pm ET and as you know, can take about two weeks to roll out. I will add, this update has not yet been seen as a big update but it has only been about 12 hours since it launched.

Google wrote it, "Released the August 2023 core update. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete." Here is the tweet with the announcement:

We had an unconfirmed update this weekend where SEOs saw some big swings. Who knows, maybe that was some early testing, but I assume Google would say it is unrelated if I asked the company. We report about a lot of unconfirmed Google search ranking updates here.

So far, the update has not made too much movement in the rankings from what I am tracking. There was a lot of chatter with the unconfirmed update but so far, I am seeing not much in the form of new chatter in the past 12-hours or so. Plus the tracking tools are not showing big changes today, compared to yesterday.

We will keep an eye on this update over the coming days and keep you updated on what the SEO community is noticing. But so far, it seems to have started slowly.

Please remember that these updates can take about two weeks to roll out, and sometimes, the changes you see within the first few days are not where things stick. So be patient and wait for the roll-out to complete before panicking.

Google August 2023 Core Update

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

  • Name: Google August 2023 Broad Core Update
  • Launched: August 22, 2023 at around 1:30 pm ET
  • Rollout: It will take about one to two weeks to roll out
  • Targets: It looks at all types of content
  • Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
  • Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
  • Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update but so far, this seems to be a typical core update that reaches wide and the impact is fast.
  • Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
  • Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
  • Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

SEO Chatter On August 2023 Core Update

Here is some of the chatter around this Google update on Twitter, BlackHatWorld and WebmasterWorld - there is also a ton of comments here on our site:

Pretty Sure the core update was rolling out from a week now.

My global site seeningly has increased traffic from UK time 15.00 this afternoon, say 6 hours ago ... we'll see what transpires.

It is not an update it is moving the cheese we all need to stay calm…

Definitely some movements today

This update had stated few days back, I was about to make a thread update is live but since I didn’t see many people say about it I thought I was wrong. Currently massive traffic fluctuations seen but others could have a different opinion so do share what’s happening

Suddenly 90% of my new product pages are not indexed either, but a month ago almost 90% were indexed.

Hmm... No movements but no traffic. Sound familiar?

Yeah, was about to post this too.

Like the past few core updates, we can see immediate results right after the annoucement.

This time round it's already past 12 hours since its announcement but there hardly seems any movement.

The ranking has not seen a large fluctuation, you may need to wait a few more days

I am going to stop embedding tweets now since there are so many but I will add tons of people said in their tweets that they predicted this....

Tracking Tools On August 2023 Core Update

Here is what the tracking tools are now showing - most are showing static levels from previous days or lower levels of volatility:

Semrush:

click for full size

SERPmetrics:

click for full size

Advanced Web Rankings:

click for full size

Accuranker:

click for full size

Mozcast:

click for full size

Cognitive SEO:

click for full size

Algoroo:

click for full size

RankRanger:

click for full size

SERPstat:

click for full size

Wincher:

click for full size

What are you noticing so far with this August 2023 core update?

Forum discussion at Twitter, BlackHatWorld and WebmasterWorld.

