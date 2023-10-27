Microsoft Officially Relaunches The Old pubCenter As New

Here is an interesting announcement from Microsoft, announcing the new launch of Microsoft pubCenter - which is actually not new, it is from 2006 and had a slow painful death. But Microsoft is bringing it back, saying, "we developed Microsoft pubCenter. It’s a simple way for creators and small to medium-sized publishers to earn money from their site with a code-on-page ad solution."

You guys can sign up here if you want.

In May, we saw signs that Microsoft wanted to relaunch pubCenter and then a few weeks later I was invited to try out the new pubCenter Next. I have detailed screenshots and a walkthrough of how it all works in that post.

Microsoft wrote, "Microsoft pubCenter serves ads that drive higher engagement and more revenue for you. We offer flexible mediation—simply use our ads in the same units with Google AdSense, and we’ll only serve our ads when we can predict a higher bid for you. You can also place the Microsoft ad code on the same page alongside your other ads. Access demand from across the Microsoft Advertising Network, including both Microsoft Invest and the Microsoft Advertising Platform with thousands of advertisers."

Just so you know, Microsoft did have its AdSense alternative, it was initially launched in 2006 as Content Ads. At some point they changed the name to Microsoft pubCenter, where there is still an active login page here. This does seem different from the Microsoft Start Partner program.

Will you give pubCenter a try over AdSense? Note, this pilot release phasefor Us based businesses but Microsoft said it will be globally available in the coming months.

Forum discussion at X.