Google Assistant With Bard (As Expected)

Google Assistant will live on with a little help from its friend - Bard. Assistant With Bard is coming in the next few months after Google tests it with a limited number of trusted testers over those months.

Assistant with Bard will make the Google Assistant smarter, as you can imagine. Everyone was expecting this to happen or for Google Assitant to be replaced by Bard, but adding Bard tech to Assistant seems a little better to me.

Google wrote, "Today we introduced Assistant with Bard, a personal assistant powered by generative AI. It combines Bard's generative and reasoning capabilities with Assistant’s personalized help."

You will use Assitant with Bard as you do the normal Google Assitant, with text, voice, or images inputs on your iOS and Android devices. It can even read and understand your Gmail emails and Google Docs and even work with your images.

Google wrote, "Bard will use the image as a visual cue" - here is how that looks:

