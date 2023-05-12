Google Bard Drops Waitlist & Gains Search, Maps, Lens & More Features

Google Bard had a bunch of updates roll out at Google I/O, which I did not cover the other day, because there was a lot of core search I had to cover. Google removed the waitlist for Bard, and added Google Search, Maps, Lens, and other search-related features to the AI generative service. Oh, and yes, Google added dark mode.

(1) Knowledge graph answers in Google Bard. Google said, Bard now has "helpful response along with rich visuals to give you a much better sense of what you’re exploring."

Here is what that looks like:

Bard to be more visual by using Google Search and Knowledge Graph #googleio pic.twitter.com/O0ck6gjC89 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 10, 2023

(2) Maps in Google Bard:

Google Maps content coming to Bard #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1G3qSV8DU4 — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) May 10, 2023

(3) Google Lens support in Google Bard:

Bard to integrate Google Lens to come up with captions on photos you upload #googleio pic.twitter.com/VKIY4hsWvQ — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 10, 2023

(4) Waitlist is now gone and Bard is open to users in 180+ countries in English, apanese and Korean and coming to more regions and languages soon.

We’re also introducing Bard in Japanese and Korean, and we’re on track to support the top 40 languages soon. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/a1Ws5jvQvw — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

(5) Dark mode, which apparently a ton of people liked the most out of all the other announcements:

Been using Bard in Dark Mode lately and I honestly it's amazing. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/0bwiysv3Bm — David East (@_davideast) May 10, 2023

(6) Bard running on PaLM2 now:

Google Bard is now fully running on PaLM2 #googleio pic.twitter.com/ZL2dk9lEGN — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 10, 2023

(7) More coding support, with new exports:

With improved math, logic and reasoning skills, Bard can now help generate, explain and debug code in 20+ programming languages — and coding has quickly become one of the most popular things people are doing with Bard. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/Vcx5X6y0w7 — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

(8) And much more:

Forum discussion at Twitter.