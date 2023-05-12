Google Bard Drops Waitlist & Gains Search, Maps, Lens & More Features

May 12, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Bard had a bunch of updates roll out at Google I/O, which I did not cover the other day, because there was a lot of core search I had to cover. Google removed the waitlist for Bard, and added Google Search, Maps, Lens, and other search-related features to the AI generative service. Oh, and yes, Google added dark mode.

(1) Knowledge graph answers in Google Bard. Google said, Bard now has "helpful response along with rich visuals to give you a much better sense of what you’re exploring."

(2) Maps in Google Bard:

(3) Google Lens support in Google Bard:

(4) Waitlist is now gone and Bard is open to users in 180+ countries in English, apanese and Korean and coming to more regions and languages soon.

(5) Dark mode, which apparently a ton of people liked the most out of all the other announcements:

(6) Bard running on PaLM2 now:

(7) More coding support, with new exports:

(8) And much more:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

