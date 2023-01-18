Google: Google Quality Updates Can Impact Crawling & Indexing

Google's John Mueller said again that its quality updates, like core updates and the others in the family, can not just impact the ranking of a page in Google Search but also how Google crawls and if Google decides to index that page.
John said on Mastodon, "a lot of the quality updates that we make over time can affect crawling and indexing too."
John explained, "a simplified way to see it is if Google doesn't think it's worth showing large parts of a site in search, it's not worthwhile to spend time crawling and indexing it all."
John also added that "also, even for good sites, we tend not to crawl and index everything because there's just so much other content on the web too."
Here are times in the past we covered a topic like this:
- Google On Being On The Edge Of Indexing Is A Quality Issue
- On The Edge Of Google's Quality Threshold - Pages Disappear & Return After Submission
- Google: A Page Needs To Pass Quality Checks For Indexing
- Google On Pages Popping In & Out Of The Google Index
- Google Deindexing Your Site? It Might Be Related To Quality Issues.
- Google's Gary Illyes Not Surprised When SEOs Complain When Low Quality Content Is Not Indexed
- Google: If You Need To Manually Submit Pages To Index Then You Need To Improve Site Quality
- How To Improve Google Indexing? Create Great, Unique & Compelling Content.
- Indexing Issues In Google May Be Related To May 2020 Core Update
Forum discussion at Mastodon.