Google: Google Quality Updates Can Impact Crawling & Indexing

Google's John Mueller said again that its quality updates, like core updates and the others in the family, can not just impact the ranking of a page in Google Search but also how Google crawls and if Google decides to index that page.

John said on Mastodon, "a lot of the quality updates that we make over time can affect crawling and indexing too."

John explained, "a simplified way to see it is if Google doesn't think it's worth showing large parts of a site in search, it's not worthwhile to spend time crawling and indexing it all."

John also added that "also, even for good sites, we tend not to crawl and index everything because there's just so much other content on the web too."

Forum discussion at Mastodon.