Apple Business Connect Adds Peer Group Benchmarks

Apple has announced new insights and analytics to Apple Business Connect, its local business dashboard. The new insights are called "Peer Group Benchmarks" and tell you how well your business is doing compared to similar businesses in Apple Maps.

Apple emailed me a promotion email about this, saying, "Curious how your business compares to other businesses like yours? Now, you can see more detail about how your business stacks up on the Insights page in Business Connect."

You can us the Search tab to explore how customers are finding your business within Apple Maps. Also you can discover how many times customers tapped to view your business and how they found it. "Use this knowledge to add categories and location details to get discovered," Apple wrote.

You can "zoom in on the heat map" to see aggregated usage of where customers were located when searching for your business. Use this data to better understand your customer base, focus your advertising, or open a new location.

Plus you can us the data from Place Card views to drive engagement with your customers. Try highlighting an in-store offer with a Showcase to increase foot traffic.

