Google Search Console Adds Learning Video Rich Results Data To Performance Reports

Google has added the learning video rich results data to the Google Search Console performance reports. Google announced this news just minutes ago on X, saying, "Search Console will start reporting Learning Video rich results as a search appearance in the Performance reports."

Here is what the report looks like:

Google added new rich results for learning videos back in June 2022. Learning videos are videos that are aimed at students and teachers to discover and watch educational videos. They include educational level and concept and skills covered in the video. There is new learning videos structured data to go along with these new learning video rich results.

Here is what Google posted in terms of what these learning videos can look like:

So now Google Search Console can report on these rich results, at least while they last.

