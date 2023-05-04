Microsoft Opens Bing Chat To All With New Upgrades

Microsoft had an event yesterday in NYC showing off some new features for Bing Chat, touting some growth figures and announcing it removed the waitlist for the co-pilot feature.

I covered this in more detail on Search Engine Land but honestly, I covered many of these feature announcements on this site already, so you are all familiar with it.

New Features

Here are the updates to Bing Chat:

(1) No more waitlist; just download Edge, sign into your Microsoft account, and go right into Bing Chat.

(2) More visual answers with images, charts, graphs and more - when applicable. We saw this with local results in Bing Chat earlier. Now also for more answers:

(3) Updated formatting of answers, including math formulas:

(4) Bing Image Creator is available to over 100 languages in Bing:

(5) You can upload images and search the web for related content in Bing Chat.

(6) Bing Chat history, saving chats, persistent chats, export chats, share chats and more:

Chat History:

Persistent Chat:

Export Chat:

(7) Plugins with third-party developer support, like with ChatGPT.

Here is an example of OpenTable booking a reservation:

Here is an infographic from Microsoft with these updates (click to enlarge):

Growth:

Here are some of the metrics Microsoft announced in terms of growth since Bing Chat launched 90-days ago:

Over half a billion chats

Over 200 million images with Bing Image Creator

Over 100 million daily active users

4X in daily installs of the Bing mobile app

Overall growth of Bing share over the past eight straight quarters

Oh, that includes growth of the Edge browser, which is important.

Forum discussion at Twitter.