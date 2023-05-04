Microsoft Opens Bing Chat To All With New Upgrades

May 4, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story
Share This
 

Bing Bot Weight Lifting

Microsoft had an event yesterday in NYC showing off some new features for Bing Chat, touting some growth figures and announcing it removed the waitlist for the co-pilot feature.

I covered this in more detail on Search Engine Land but honestly, I covered many of these feature announcements on this site already, so you are all familiar with it.

New Features

Here are the updates to Bing Chat:

(1) No more waitlist; just download Edge, sign into your Microsoft account, and go right into Bing Chat.

(2) More visual answers with images, charts, graphs and more - when applicable. We saw this with local results in Bing Chat earlier. Now also for more answers:

click for full size

(3) Updated formatting of answers, including math formulas:

click for full size

(4) Bing Image Creator is available to over 100 languages in Bing:

click for full size

(5) You can upload images and search the web for related content in Bing Chat.

(6) Bing Chat history, saving chats, persistent chats, export chats, share chats and more:

Chat History:

click for full size

Persistent Chat:

click for full size

Export Chat:

click for full size

(7) Plugins with third-party developer support, like with ChatGPT.

Here is an example of OpenTable booking a reservation:

click for full size

Here is an infographic from Microsoft with these updates (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Growth:

Here are some of the metrics Microsoft announced in terms of growth since Bing Chat launched 90-days ago:

  • Over half a billion chats
  • Over 200 million images with Bing Image Creator
  • Over 100 million daily active users
  • 4X in daily installs of the Bing mobile app
  • Overall growth of Bing share over the past eight straight quarters

Oh, that includes growth of the Edge browser, which is important.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests Up & Down Buttons In Autocomplete Search Bar
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus