Google Search Console Updates Users & Permissions Controls

Google Search Console pushed out a security control update that reworked how the user and permissions management works. This is to bring over the old Webmaster Tools version to the new Search Console, and Google will sunset the old version in the coming months.

The new functionalities added to Google Search Console's user and permissions management include:

Distinguishing between verified and delegated owners

Easier, immediate removal of verified owners (no need to remove their ownership token)

Ability to change delegated owners' permissions levels (owner, full, restricted)

Ability to see your property's verification tokens for all current and previous users and specifically see tokens leftover by previous owners

Ownership events history

Here are some screenshots (click to enlarge):

Google wrote, "When removing a previously verified owner, be sure to remove all verification tokens for that user. This is one of the updates we're rolling out today, you can now review the leftover ownership tokens so that removed owners cannot regain access to the property."

Google will sunset the standalone Google Webmaster Central verification tool in the coming months.

