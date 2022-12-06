Microsoft Advertising Gains Flyer Extensions, Retract & Restate Conversions, Ad Schedule Calendar View & More

Microsoft posted the monthly Microsoft Advertising news and new features and announced a bunch of new stuff. The new features include new flyer extensions, update (restate) the revenue value associated or delete (retract) the conversion, a new calendar view for ad scheduling and more.

Flyer Extensions

Flyer Extensions are now available globally within Microsoft Advertising! Flyer Extensions allow you to showcase your image flyers next to text ads. Advertisers are able to create up to five Flyer Extensions per account, and the system will uniformly keep them in the rotation.

Here is what they look like:

Retract and Restate Conversions

You can now either update (restate) the revenue value associated or delete (retract) conversions within Microsoft Advertising. This is useful in scenarios like returned or cancelled orders, partial returns or reduced conversion value, or correcting a data error, allowing you for more flexibility and accuracy, Microsoft explained.

This is a beta, so if you want access, you need to ask for it.

Calendar View For Ad Schedule

There is a new calendar view in the in the ad scheduling section of Microsoft Advertising online. "This provides you with a clear overview of all the times when your ads will serve with your default bid (0% bid adjustment), a positive bid adjustment, a negative bid adjustment, and all the times when your campaigns will not deliver," Microsoft wrote.

This is what it looks like:

Asset Library Folders

Microsoft is adding new folder capabilities within Asset Library in Microsoft Advertising this mont. "With all the creative assets you can use to power your Microsoft Advertising campaigns, the Asset library is a valuable tool to house everything in one place. And now coming this month, we’ll be adding new folder functionality to help you better organize your assets." Microsoft wrote.

Auto-Generated Remarketing Lists

Auto-generated remarketing lists are a fast and easy way to leverage remarketing and boost performance. There are three types of lists available including all visitors, all converters and smart remarketing lists.

And much more, so check out the full announcement over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.