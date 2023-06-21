INP Core Web Vitals Report Now Live In Google Search Console

Google has just launched the new INP report within the Core Web Vitals reporting in Google Search Console. As a reminder, INP, Interaction to Next, is replacing FID, First Input Delay, in March 2024. To prepare, Google has launched a new report to show you how your site(s) are performing for that metric.

Google announced the new report on Twitter:

Search Console is adding INP issue reporting to the Core Web Vitals report to help you prepare for changes coming in March 2024. Read more about it in our help center https://t.co/fz0FD2uCH3 pic.twitter.com/DwXW8G4j3C — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) June 21, 2023

Here is where you can access that report.

Here are some screenshots of some sites I have access to and what the INP report says for them:

The Google Search Console Core Web Vitals report will include INP in the Core Web Vitals report later this year, he said. "When INP replaces FID in March 2024, the Search Console report will stop showing FID metrics and use INP as the new metric for responsiveness," he added.

INP is a metric that aims to represent a page's overall interaction latency by selecting one of the single longest interactions that occur when a user visits a page. For pages with less than 50 interactions in total, INP is the interaction with the worst latency. For pages with many interactions, INP is most often the 98th percentile of interaction latency.

More on INP can be found here and how to optimize for it can be found here.

Just keep in mind, page experience is not a system, but rather a good page experience is part of the overall core ranking system. "Good stats within the Core Web Vitals report in Search Console or third-party Core Web Vitals reports don't guarantee good rankings," Splitt wrote.

