Google Sitename, Favicon & Sponsored Label Live On Desktop (Not Just Mobile)

Google has made the sitename, favicon and sponsored label live on all desktop searches, like it did with mobile searches last October. To be clear, we saw google testing this on desktop in November and gradually increasing the test to more and more searchers but as of yesterday, it is now fully live on desktop too.

Here are screenshots of the Sitename, favicon and sponsored label that you can enlarge:

Don't forget, there is structured data to help control the Sitename and Favicons - so check that out.

Here are tweets from Google on this from yesterday:

Favicons and site names are coming to desktop! You can learn more about how to provide site names and define favicons in search results here:https://t.co/AGkfEeIbIs https://t.co/E7PxSacIIx https://t.co/WBHGf12Xkw — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 8, 2023

For advertisers, business names and logos is still a beta but we are continuing to make more advertisers eligible over time. https://t.co/YRBD1JwnGe https://t.co/MfFvaPXaV0 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) March 8, 2023

Google previously added the "site names to search results on mobile, so you can easily identify the website associated with each result at a glance." Google also updated the size and shape of the favicon that appears in Google Search, intending to make it easier to see on the page.

Google has site name structured data documentation from last October that you can specify so that you can help control what Google shows for your site name. Google said it "relies on various sources to identify the site name for a search result." But if you want to indicate your preferred site name, you can use structured data on your homepage to tell Google what the site name should be, Google explained. Google also said it recommends revisiting the documentation for favicons for the latest best practices. Google said it will continue to recommend providing an icon that is at least 48px, and follows the existing Google favicon guidelines.

Oh, and if you don't like it, you'll likely get use to it - not that John makes these decisions...

I'm sure we'll get used to it. These kinds of decisions aren't easily made. — johnmu is not a chatbot yet 🐀 (@JohnMu) March 9, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.