Another week and more Google search ranking volatility hits, this time on June 25 and June 26. Google promised more core updates, more often, but that did not happen. Google’s Nick Fox says he questions the AI Overview click studies and says the web is thriving. Liz Reid, Google’s head of Search, spoke about SEO and ads in AI Search. Google expanded AI Mode in Labs to India. Google touts its index freshness as a win for its AI. Google has an undisclosed search answer box. Google is testing a new feature named Preferred Sources to let searchers see more content from their favorite news publications. Bing is testing a floating a Copilot follow up query box in the Bing search results. Google says URL extensions still don’t matter. Google Business Profiles tests social buttons above Google Posts. Google expands turning off review posting. Google disallows adding countries or states to service area businesses. Google will end its self-service hotel rates on July 30. Google Ads tests a compact segment dropdown menu. Google launched Offerwall for publishers to make more money. Google Merchant Center product status change history report is back. Google has this new emoji answer box. And the industry is mourning the loss of Jill Whalen. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

