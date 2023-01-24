Report: Google Pushing Advertisers To Use Agencies & Third Party Resellers

Jan 24, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (2) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Ads Money

Digiday reported that with the mass Google layoffs, Google advertisers are being encouraged to work with third-party resellers, like agencies, directly as it seeks to reduce its overheads related to advertising services.

"Meanwhile, separate sources within the media industry told Digiday that Google has been increasingly encouraging advertisers to engage with its network of approved resellers over the past number of years," Digiday wrote.

This is a big change from Google representatives poaching clients from the same agencies that help feed them. I mean, the poaching has been going on for many many years and now, will it stop?

I asked some PPCers what they thought of this and here are some responses:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus