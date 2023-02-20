Microsoft To Release Major Quality Improvement For Bing AI Chat On Thursday

Bing Ai Chat Quality

A major quality improvement should be coming to the new Bing AI Chat feature on Thursday, February 23rd, said Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft (see LinkedIn.

Mikhail Parakhin posted this on Twitter this weekend, saying, "Next week is going to be big. Major improvements in the quality of New Bing understanding are scheduled, ETA Thursday 23rd. Sports results will remain flaky for a couple more weeks, though."

So you may see a big improvement in the overall quality of the Bing AI Chat features, except for sports scores. I asked Mikhail what improvements we may see and he said, two of the biggest changes include the larger context size, which should reduce errors in summarization and text analyzes (especially in Edge) and the new response tagging system that makes Bing less confused in longer conversations.

Here is that tweet:

He also said this would resolve some of the issues Glenn Gabe pointed out with Bing Chat in the Edge sidebar sometimes being wildly wrong. Here are those tweets:

So keep on testing the Bing AI Chat and expect it to get a quality boost on Thursday...

