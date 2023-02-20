Microsoft To Release Major Quality Improvement For Bing AI Chat On Thursday

A major quality improvement should be coming to the new Bing AI Chat feature on Thursday, February 23rd, said Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft (see LinkedIn.

Mikhail Parakhin posted this on Twitter this weekend, saying, "Next week is going to be big. Major improvements in the quality of New Bing understanding are scheduled, ETA Thursday 23rd. Sports results will remain flaky for a couple more weeks, though."

So you may see a big improvement in the overall quality of the Bing AI Chat features, except for sports scores. I asked Mikhail what improvements we may see and he said, two of the biggest changes include the larger context size, which should reduce errors in summarization and text analyzes (especially in Edge) and the new response tagging system that makes Bing less confused in longer conversations.

Here is that tweet:

Next week is going to be big. Major improvement in quality of New Bing understanding are scheduled, ETA Thursday 23rd. Sports results will remain flaky for a couple more weeks, though :-( — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 18, 2023

Two biggest one I'm excited about are the larger context size, which should reduce errors in summarization and text analyzes (especially in Edge) and the new response tagging system that makes Bing less confused in longer conversations. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 19, 2023

He also said this would resolve some of the issues Glenn Gabe pointed out with Bing Chat in the Edge sidebar sometimes being wildly wrong. Here are those tweets:

Whoa, I have access to Bing Chat in the Edge sidebar. Very interesting to see it summarize articles & reply to questions about the content. And the answer for my post provides Bing as a citation, but I'm ok with that. It links to a SERP w/my post as the featured snippet. :) pic.twitter.com/lrYVygmq8w — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 18, 2023

This is a known problem (caused mostly by the context size limit and the prompt issues). This should get much better next week, currently still scheduled for the 23rd. Fingers crossed. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 19, 2023

So keep on testing the Bing AI Chat and expect it to get a quality boost on Thursday...

