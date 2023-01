Google Tests New Trusted Store Badge

Google is testing a new design for the trusted store badge in the paid shopping results. The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out.

FYI - here is how to qualify for this trusted store badge.

Brian Freiesleben spotted this new badge the other day and posted a screenshot on Twitter - here is that screenshot:

Curently, the badge looks more like this version from last year:

And the original one looked like this:

Brian said on Twitter, "Would love to see Google add this to organic products from trusted merchants as well, but not sure if that’s likely."

Second screenshot is what appears after clicking the badge. pic.twitter.com/3lXIU9m04d — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) January 25, 2023

