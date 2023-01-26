Google Tests New Trusted Store Badge

Jan 26, 2023
Google is testing a new design for the trusted store badge in the paid shopping results. The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out.

FYI - here is how to qualify for this trusted store badge.

Brian Freiesleben spotted this new badge the other day and posted a screenshot on Twitter - here is that screenshot:

Curently, the badge looks more like this version from last year:

And the original one looked like this:

Brian said on Twitter, "Would love to see Google add this to organic products from trusted merchants as well, but not sure if thatâ€™s likely."

