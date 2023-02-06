Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On February 4th

There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update - this one also on the weekend, around February 4th, maybe kicking off on February 3rd. I am seeing signs from both chatter within the SEO community, and also, some of the tools are showing big swings around February 4th.

The previous updates we reported about was an unconfirmed update around January 26th, then on January 18th, then January 14th - you can see the full list over here.

SEO Chatter

Let's start by looking at some of the chatter within the SEO community. There is chatter both at WebmasterWorld and here in the comments areas:

Global site traffic continued firm all day Thursday for me and ended at 140.3%. Today has started ok for a Friday.

Seeing some sharp increase in traffic as well. Tech based sites are performing really well. Around 40% increase overall. Although a good share of Chinese bot like traffic is also present.

So, my site got a lovely boost a couple of weeks ago. Keywords I hadn't ranked for in years plus some I had never ranked for particularly well were appearing. Two weeks later and google have yanked the rug out from under me again. A keywod I was on page 1 for is now bottom of page 4. Another that I was page 1 for - page 8 now.

I'm seeing ranking hold relatively steady, but traffic has been much worse this week. The previous two weeks were unusually high though. Yesterday search was down 17% and the day before that it was flat, but traffic to my home page has dropped considerably again. Most of the decline is USA traffic

Feels like Google released another update on Saturday 4th, no? I noticed big changes on all my websites around 4 pm GMT onwards.

Massive volatility spotted. Seeing crazy fluctuations in rankings too. Maybe a G Update is just around the corner?

Got hammered yesterday - almost as bad as any core update.

The fluctuation that started 24-36 hours ago is increasing gradually.

Traffic was up this morning, up until 6am UK time, then zero traffic for 4 hours. 4 hours?? How is that even possible if throttling isn’t the case?

All this chatter was between February 3rd and February 5th.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tracking tool are showing:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

Mozcast:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Semrush:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

Have you seen any big swings in rankings or traffic with your site since the weekend?

Here's the product review site that surged on 1/26 like others I saw. It reversed on 2/3... The other I shared remains up. Again, whatever Google is pushing is impacting some product review sites heavily. It's like they creep in/out of the gray area for a short time & surge/drop: pic.twitter.com/nUd6M0JgGc — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 6, 2023

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.