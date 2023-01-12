Apple Business Connect: Manage Your Business On Apple Maps

Apple has reannounced its toolset for businesses to manage their business listings on Apple Maps. It is now called Apple Business Connect, previously named Apple Places and before that Apple Maps Connect.

Apple said this updated (or they say new) tool "allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps."

New things you can manage are your logo, cover photo, attributes, business description and more. Apple added you can "directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions."

Here is how my listing looks on Apple Maps now with the new details and photos:

There is also showcases, "a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect," Apple said. It is available for US businesses now and globally later.

And Insights, statistics, where you can see impressions, clicks etc, and also what people searched for before tapping this location, and where people were when they tapped this location in search results.

Here is a full-size screenshot of the backend; click on it to enlarge it:

You can compare the older version from 2021 and 2014 at those links.

There is also an API, "for businesses with many locations, Business Connect includes Business Connect API to easily deliver accurate, up-to-date information to Maps at scale through listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext," Apple wrote. Also integrations with Instacart, Booking.com, OpenTable, and more.

You can manage your business at businessconnect.apple.com.

