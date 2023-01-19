Google Ads Rolling Out Performance Max Experiments

Google is rolling out Performance Max experiments in Google Ads today. We knew this would come and now, I think for the first time but I might be wrong, we are seeing some advertisers gain access to this.

Tauqeer Aziz shared a screenshot on Twitter of him gaining access to Performance Max experiments in Google Ads. He said, "Performance Max experiments are rolling out in Google Ads! The highly-anticipated Performance Max feature is now available in Google Ads accounts."

Here is the screenshot that you can enlarge by clicking on it:

This feature will allow you to run experiments with Performance Max campaigns to monitor the results before you apply those changes to your account. It works for older campaign types and is finally rolling out for Performance Max campaigns.

