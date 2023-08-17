Google Ads Tests Paid Customer Support Options

Google is testing a paid version of customer support for its advertisers who use Google Ads. Google said this is a "paid pilot" where its "smallest customers can receive specialized, one-on-one support, tailored to their specific needs."

Google did not post anything about this on their blog or support channels, but a Google spokesperson emailed us at Search Engine Land about this.

Google said this paid pilot is based on "customer feedback" where Google Ads is experimenting with options "to improve and rethink our Ads customer experience," the company told us.

The paid level support will offer its smaller customers the same level of support some of its largest customers get. Google did tell us that "these changes are part of a long term strategy that we’ll be building on overtime, testing and learning as we go." That is a bit concerning in that maybe Google will also require large customers to pay for one-on-one support in the future?

This is just a test, and it is not available to all small advertisers now, Google may expand this over time after the pilot is over.

Google said agencies working with customers included in this pilot will also be able to schedule specialized paid support consultations tailored to their clients’ specific needs.

What It Looks Like

Here is a screenshot of Google offering this through the Google Ads interface, this was spotted by Lomaxx PPC on Twitter. You can see an appointment here costs 40£ ($50) per call, I am told the time limit is currently up to 45 minutes (but that may change):

Community Reaction

Honestly, it just seems weird to me that this would be something advertisers would have to pay for. I get if you are hiring a third-party consulting agency, you would pay them, but to pay the advertising network to support you on their ad platform, that just seems off to me.

The idea that Google would charge smaller advertisers to actually have access to decent support is gross.



How we have let these platforms get away with not offering even basic customer service to paying advertisers continues to be mind blowing.#PPCChat — Julie F Bacchini (@NeptuneMoon) August 16, 2023

Absolutely horrible idea. Imagine if any other company did this. #ppcchat — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) August 16, 2023

Based on the examples provided, I would hope they don’t charge a lot. Sounds like it’s more of account tune-up items which a business might typically pay a consultant to help with anyway.



….or just ping #ppcchat for free ;) — Greg (@PPCGreg) August 16, 2023

IMO I think this is counterintuitive and may backfire on Google. We've seen the work of rep recommended accounts, it usually creates more business (account rescue missions/audits) for agencies. (Assuming this is the same level of expertise support reps for small accounts have now — Pauline Jakober (@GrpTwentySeven) August 16, 2023

The gall of Google to charge for this is just amazing to me. Imagine being charged by Verizon or AT&T every time you called support with an issue. YOU'RE ALREADY PAYING THEM FOR THEIR SERVICE — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) August 16, 2023

Straight garbage. — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) August 16, 2023

Heightism at its worst. — AlexHarford-TechSEO (@AlexHarfordSEO) August 16, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.