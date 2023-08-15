Google Ads Beta AI Generated Help Guide

Google Ads is testing a new AI-generative solution for help guides and answers. Google is inviting some advertisers "to try AI-generated answers in help guide," it emailed some advertisers. This is in addition to the other AI features in Google Ads being tested and what is in PMax.

Julie Bacchini received one invite and posted some examples on Twitter, she said, "Google Ads has an AI assistant in beta in help section. Comes wwith disclaimer "While I know a lot, I'm still learning and may make some mistakes. If I do, please leave feedback so I can learn."

Here is a screenshot she shared of the email:

It reads:

Help guide BETA You're invited to try Al-generated answers in help guide If you choose to try this new feature, you'll see the option to provide feedback on any Al-generated content. Your feedback helps us improve the quality and accuracy of Al answers. Keep in mind that this is an early technology preview, so it may display inaccurate or inappropriate content. If you don't want to try this feature, you can still get many answers from help guide without it.

Here is a sample of how it works:

It reads:

Help guide BETA Hi! I'm Help guide, a digital support assistant. I can answer a variety of questions and solve problems relating to Google Ads. While I know a lot, I'm still learning and may make some mistakes. If I do, please leave feedback so I can learn. Here are some options. If you don't see what you need, type your question in the text box below. Help me optimize Campaign setup help Conversion tracking issues Set up conversion tracking Add details or ask a question

Here are some more screen shots:

