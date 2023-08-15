Google Ads Beta AI Generated Help Guide

Aug 15, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Ads Robot

Google Ads is testing a new AI-generative solution for help guides and answers. Google is inviting some advertisers "to try AI-generated answers in help guide," it emailed some advertisers. This is in addition to the other AI features in Google Ads being tested and what is in PMax.

Julie Bacchini received one invite and posted some examples on Twitter, she said, "Google Ads has an AI assistant in beta in help section. Comes wwith disclaimer "While I know a lot, I'm still learning and may make some mistakes. If I do, please leave feedback so I can learn."

Here is a screenshot she shared of the email:

Google Ads Ai Help Guide Welcome

It reads:

Help guide BETA

You're invited to try Al-generated answers in help guide

If you choose to try this new feature, you'll see the option to provide feedback on any Al-generated content.

Your feedback helps us improve the quality and accuracy of Al answers. Keep in mind that this is an early technology preview, so it may display inaccurate or inappropriate content. If you don't want to try this feature, you can still get many answers from help guide without it.

Here is a sample of how it works:

Google Ads Ai Help Guide Intro

It reads:

Help guide BETA

Hi! I'm Help guide, a digital support assistant. I can answer a variety of questions and solve problems relating to Google Ads.

While I know a lot, I'm still learning and may make some mistakes. If I do, please leave feedback so I can learn.

Here are some options. If you don't see what you need, type your question in the text box below.

Help me optimize

Campaign setup help

Conversion tracking issues

Set up conversion tracking

Add details or ask a question

Here are some more screen shots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus