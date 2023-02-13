Google Simplifies Policy Circumvention Spam Policy

Last November Google introduced a new catchall search spam policy named policy circumvention. That spam policy was listed to be able to take action on sites that bypass the other Google spam policies through other means.

Well today, Google has updated that spam policy to simplify the wording based on user feedback of the policy.

The policy circumvention now reads:

If you continue to engage in actions intended to bypass our spam policies or content policies for Google Search, we may take appropriate action which may include restricting or removing eligibility for some of our search features (for example, Top Stories, Discover). Circumvention includes but is not limited to:

Creating or using multiple sites with the intention of continuing to violate our policies

Using other methods intended to continue distributing content or engaging in a behavior that aims to violate our policies

Previously that policy read:

If you engage in actions intended to bypass our spam or content policies for Google Search, undermine restrictions placed on content, a site, or an account, or otherwise continue to distribute content that has been removed or made ineligible from surfacing, we may take appropriate action which could include restricting or removing eligibility for some of our search features (for example, Top Stories, Discover). Circumvention includes but is not limited to creating or using multiple sites or other methods intended to distribute content or engage in a behavior that was previously prohibited.

