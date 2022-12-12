Google Search Console Content Ideas - Experimental Feature

Google Search Console is testing a new feature named "content ideas." It is labeled as an "experimental" feature that brings Question Hub-like concepts directly into Google Search Console.

This was spotted by Nicolas Ockier who posted a screenshot of this on Mastodon, here is that screenshot - click to enlarge it:

A lot of it is blacked out, but you can see it seems to show you ideas by concept, such as how old is X, where can I buy Y and so on. There is a way to save the topics by clicking on the flag and then accessing those saved topics on the right.

Nicolas wrote on his Spainish SEO blog "From what can be seen in the screenshot, the report groups relevant topics where all the proposals are in the form of questions. It also allows you to keep track of the most important topics, as well as save the best ideas." He added that he personally did not see this but he found this screenshot in a Facebook group.

He said this is only available to people in India or Pakistan right now, which is where Question Hub first launched.

Again, this feels a lot like Question Hub directly in Google Search Console.

Here is the email Google sends folks when this is activated:

It's under testing @rustybrick only selected properties got this pic.twitter.com/GNBnKBZIQp — keyur shah | SEO (@Keyurshah3535) December 12, 2022

