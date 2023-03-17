Google Search Save Your Favorite Brands Feature

Last September at the Search On event, Google announced a new personalized shopping results based on your previous shopping habits with the ability to specify which brands you want. That feature was supposedly launched later in 2022 but I think this is the first time I've seen it in the wild.

When you search for shopping related queries, you may see a box that reads "save your favorite brands to get more relevant results" and then Google gives you a carousel of brand logos to check off.

Britney Muller noticed this the other day and posted a screenshot on Twitter and I was able to replicate for a similar query. Here are screenshots of this feature in normal and dark mode:

Again, this is not new, it was announced last year, but I have not seen it in the wild until now - not that I search for brands or clothing often at all.

