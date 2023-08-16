Microsoft Advertising Relaxes Advertiser Identity Verification

In June, we reported that Microsoft Advertising would require advertiser identity verification. Well, Microsoft posted an update relaxing those requirements in a big way.

Microsoft previously said advertiser identity verification was required for all customers prior to 1 August, to continue showing ads globally. "After additional review and consideration, our approach to unverified advertisers has been slightly modified to provide additional time to optimize our process while reducing impact to our customers," Microsoft posted.

Microsoft Advertising advertisers will still be asked to complete its verification when they set up a new account but ads will only be paused in the following cases for advertisers whose verification has not been completed:

Advertisers whose ads will serve in the European Economic Area (EEA) will have 30 days to complete verification for ads to continue serving in the EEA. If AIV is not complete within 30 days, eligibility to serve ads in the EEA will be suspended until successful completion of AIV.



Advertisers whose account has been flagged by systematic checks related to risk for advertisers or those who use our products. Ads will not serve globally until successful completion of AIV.



Advertisers whose account has been suspended for policy violations, who have not already completed AIV. Successful completion of AIV will be the first step for the advertiser to be able to appeal the suspension.



Microsoft may increase the requirements here over time but for now, Microsoft really relaxed this requirement.

