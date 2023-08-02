Google Ads New Trademarks Policy Now Requires An Appeal Form

A couple of months ago we reported Google will be changing its Google Ads trademark policies to do away with the ability to have industry-wide blocks for trademarked terms. Instead, you will need to do this on the specific advertiser level. Google said this makes things faster but it reality, the process requires a lot more effort for some advertisers.

Google said this will reduce over-flagging issues with ads when an advertiser might legitimately want to use a trademark term but Google Ads blocks them when maybe they shouldn't. Google said this should simplify and speed up resolution times, as opposed to industry-wide blocks that were prone to over-flagging. The new trademark restrictions implemented prior to July 24, 2023 will be gradually phased out for most advertisers over the next 12-18 months.

Well, it is now rolling out and this is what we see.

What happens when it is flagged? Well, instead of a single click to appeal, you now need to file an appeal form.

PPC Greg posted about this on Twitter and said, "As expected the new appeal process is significantly more work for advertisers. Instead of a 1-click appeal, advertisers have to fill out this form."

This is horrible and it doesn't even work. I've done TWO appeals for a client after removed a supposed trademark from our ads and they are STILL disapproved even after they supposedly "reviewed" them. It's super annoying #ppcchat — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) August 1, 2023

